Teacher Slaps Students

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A school board in northwest Missouri is considering whether to fire a teacher who has slapped two students in three years. The Northwest Technical School suspended Marilyn Hamm last month when she slapped a student who refused to listen and used profanity. She also slapped a student in May 2005. Superintendent Vickie Miller is recommending that the Maryville school board terminate Hamm's contract. During a hearing, a lawyer for the district said the board should fire Hamm because the school's discipline policy bans corporal punishment. Several witnesses testified for Hamm, and a petition supporting was signed by more than 180 students, teachers and parents.