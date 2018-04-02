Teachers Prepare Students for MAP Test

Eugene Field third graders failed the language arts part of the test last year, so the school failed to make its average yearly progress, or AYP. "If we don't meet AYP, then we have to notify our parents that we are a school that didn't make sufficient progress," said Principal Carol Garman, "and they will have the option of transferring out of our school." Failing the AYP also meant the school had to submit a new curriculum plan. Aside from academic improvement, teachers also decided to add more positive reinforcement with a school dog, Molly. If students have good grades and behave, then they can walk her.

John Gerhart is preparing his fifth-grade class for this year's test. "I have high expectations for them," he said, "and I make sure they meet them."

School administrators won't know if their students made the grade until they receive test scores in August. Field Elementary third through fifth graders start taking the MAP tests Wednesday, then finish them on April 13.