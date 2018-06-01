Teachers Wary of Concealed Weapons in Class

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A bill to allow specially trained teachers to carry concealed weapons in the classroom is coming under fire from some Missouri teachers.

Lawmakers said the school legislation would protect students from intruders and reduce the risk of a deadly mass shooting such as the one in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

KWMU-FM reports that leaders of the Missouri National Education Association and the Missouri PTA are among those speaking out against the measure.

The bill awaits the signature of Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, who has not indicated whether he'll approve the legislation but publicly spoke out against guns in the classroom after the Sandy Hook shooting.