Teaching Two-Year-Olds to Read

For most two-and-a-half-year-olds, fun means playing with toys. But, Bella Knowles and her twin sister Aurora are having fun learning to read.That's right, they're reading words most kids can't recognize until they're at least four or five years old.

Their mom, Miki, credits "Your Baby Can Read" videotapes she's played for them since they were four months old, long before they could read.

"I was utterly amazed," she admitted. "It was one of those things that, until your child is doing it, it was hard to believe."

The tapes are the brainchild of infant learning expert Dr. Bob Titzer, who created the interactive videos for his children to replace what he calls mindless TV shows for kids. He scoffs at critics who say babies aren't ready to learn to read.

"We have an anti-intellectual society that views learning as negative," Titzer said. "And the parents who have done this look as learning as fun, babies actually love to learn."

Just ask Miki, Bella and Aurora Knowles.