Team chosen to review University of Missouri after turmoil

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A former system president and a wealthy university donor will help review the University of Missouri following last year's turmoil.

GOP House Speaker Todd Richardson Wednesday named former system president Gary Forsee and Jeanne Sinquefield to an eight-member review commission. Sinquefield and her husband, conservative donor Rex Sinquefield, have given millions of dollars to the university.

The commission will review procedures at the university, which came under scrutiny last year after student protests in Columbia over administrators' handling of racial issues.

Richardson's other appointees are Maryville University adjunct professor Pamela Washington and Robert Duncan, a former Missouri vice chancellor. Republican Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard chose four other members earlier this month.

House Minority Leader Jake Hummel says the commission is political and likely will be ineffective.