Team Coverage of Winter Storm '06

1 decade 1 year 4 months ago Monday, December 04 2006 Dec 4, 2006 Monday, December 04, 2006 9:59:07 PM CST December 04, 2006 in News

With a new work week beginning and everyone struggling to get back to their normal routines, Columbia/Boone County Emergency managers are offering the following tips:

-  Inexperienced drivers should consider carpooling,
-  Speeds should be reduced significantly on all roads,
-  Allow extra time to reach your destination,
-  Use caution at intersections where side impact crashes can occur,
-  Take extra caution to avoid pedestrians who have taken to the roads to avoid snow-covered sidewalks,
-  Allow plenty of room between your car and the car in front of you,
-  Wear your seatbelts.

The status of statewide roadway conditions can be verified by dialing 1-800-222-6400.

Many businesses and schools returned to normal on Monday. Columbia Public Schools announced they will follow snow routes on Tuesday. For more information about what that might mean for your child, visit the Columbia Public Schools link on the right.

Gov. Blunt activated the National Guard to help in the recovery effort.  About 300 National Guard members arrived in St. Louis Friday evening. At least 150 of those went door-to-door to assess conditions. As of Saturday morning, Blunt said all requests for assistance had been fulfilled.
He traveled to St. Louis on Monday to meet with residents hard hit by the storm and talk to National Guard members.

Assistance will be available only to those communities whose officials request state aid and will be distributed based on the state's emergency operations plan.  Local communities should contact should contact the State Emergency Management Joint Operations Center if they are in need of state assistance.

The National Guard headed to I-70 near Boonville with four vehicles and eight National Guard members, but returned to St. Louis after assessing the area's needs.  The National Guard is continuing its efforts in the St. Louis area. A team of Red Cross workers went car to car late Friday night to make sure no one was trapped along the highway in need.

Gov. Blunt also issued an executive order Friday evening to help citizens cleanup damage.  As a result of the order, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will be able to waive waste disposal and open burning laws, making it easier to dispose of debris.

In addition, the Missouri State Water Patrol has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the waterways.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services activated its Department Situation Room (DSR) on Friday to help with the needs of senior citizens in the aftermath of the storm.  The DSR will be working with local and state agencies to meet any needs.

Ameren is reporting about 22,000 people are without power mainly in Audrain County and near Kirksville. There are approximately 300,000 without power in the St. Louis area. Ameren is reporting that some customers could be without power for days.

The University of Missouri cancelled classes on Friday, but did not close the campus.  Employees were told to come to work at their discretion.  But if they did not come to work, the day missed would have to be accounted for.

You can see a view of I-70 from Friday morning by watching the video to the right.  Kansas City NBC station KSHB flew its helicopter overmid-Missouri to see the scope of the storm.  Feel free to post yourthoughts and experiences in the "Tell Us Your Snow Story" link to the right.  Also, email us your pictures to: news@komu.com.

To the right of the page you'll also find links to all of our team coverage of Winter Storm '06, as well as links to extras, like photo slideshows of the photos you've sent us.

Stay with KOMU News and KOMU.com for the latest information. Simply refresh this page for up-to-the minute details.

More News

Grid
List

Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
COLUMBIA - MU Medical School Students, MU Health Workers and members of the community shaved their heads for a good... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Attempted Osage County bank robbery results in arrest
Attempted Osage County bank robbery results in arrest
CHAMOIS - An attempted bank robbery on Saturday morning resulted in one suspect's arrest, according to a Facebook post by... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 6:32:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Missouri governor's lawyer asks panel to delay probe report
Missouri governor's lawyer asks panel to delay probe report
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' personal attorney is asking a state House committee investigating Greitens'... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 5:15:28 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Riders on the Orphan Train teach people about history
Riders on the Orphan Train teach people about history
FULTON - People packed into a small room in the Callaway County Public Library Saturday to learn about the Orphan... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

MizzouThon dances toward $1 million pledge
MizzouThon dances toward $1 million pledge
COLUMBIA - MizzouThon ’s “Main Event” took place Saturday with over a thousand participants signed up to dance 13.1 hours.... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 2:44:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Owner of waterpark where boy died probed over home dispute
Owner of waterpark where boy died probed over home dispute
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The co-owner of a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated on a raft... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 2:42:40 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Superintendent strikes back at home-grown esports tournament
Superintendent strikes back at home-grown esports tournament
COLUMBIA - Two educators went head to head at the Midwest Campus Clash and Gaming Expo at the Columbia College... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Convicted rapist sentenced for abuse of 2 young girls
Convicted rapist sentenced for abuse of 2 young girls
PLATTE CITY, Mo.— A Kansas City man who previously was convicted of rape has been sentenced to 40 years in... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 12:12:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Runners bear the cold in a race to honor survivors of fallen officers
Runners bear the cold in a race to honor survivors of fallen officers
COLUMBIA - The 20-degree weather on Saturday morning did not stop the thousands of people who showed up to run... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 11:58:00 AM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens' attorney tries to toss Confide case
Gov. Greitens' attorney tries to toss Confide case
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An attorney for Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday argued a Cole County judge should... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 4:31:00 AM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Columbia's home-grown gaming tournament returns
Columbia's home-grown gaming tournament returns
COLUMBIA – The Midwest Campus Clash is back for a second year with the same elimination-style tournament, but this time... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:04:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
MOBERLY - Geography whizzes from across Missouri competed in the 30th annual state-level competition of the National Geographic Bee held... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:37:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged a home on East Richland Road Friday. Two adults and two children made it out... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light won the Missouri section of the 2018 Water Works Association Drinking Water Taste Contest.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The designer of a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 5:35:52 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield High School's student council hosted a mock crash event to send a message to the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens is willing to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:41:46 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Blind address barriers and misconceptions
Blind address barriers and misconceptions
JEFFERSON CITY - Different, but equal. Blind individuals took a stand against the offensive misconceptions that label them as unequal... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 29°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
7am 29°
8am 31°
9am 34°
10am 37°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

6:00a
Open House
6:30a
Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford
7:00a
KOMU 8 News Today
6:00a
Peter Popoff Miracle Ministry
6:30a
Paid Program
7:00a
Tomorrow's World

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Little Big Shots
8:00p
Genius Junior
9:00p
Timeless
7:00p
Stuart Little 2
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy