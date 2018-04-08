Team Coverage of Winter Storm '06

With a new work week beginning and everyone struggling to get back to their normal routines, Columbia/Boone County Emergency managers are offering the following tips:



- Inexperienced drivers should consider carpooling,

- Speeds should be reduced significantly on all roads,

- Allow extra time to reach your destination,

- Use caution at intersections where side impact crashes can occur,

- Take extra caution to avoid pedestrians who have taken to the roads to avoid snow-covered sidewalks,

- Allow plenty of room between your car and the car in front of you,

- Wear your seatbelts.

The status of statewide roadway conditions can be verified by dialing 1-800-222-6400.

Many businesses and schools returned to normal on Monday. Columbia Public Schools announced they will follow snow routes on Tuesday. For more information about what that might mean for your child, visit the Columbia Public Schools link on the right.

Gov. Blunt activated the National Guard to help in the recovery effort. About 300 National Guard members arrived in St. Louis Friday evening. At least 150 of those went door-to-door to assess conditions. As of Saturday morning, Blunt said all requests for assistance had been fulfilled.

He traveled to St. Louis on Monday to meet with residents hard hit by the storm and talk to National Guard members.

Assistance will be available only to those communities whose officials request state aid and will be distributed based on the state's emergency operations plan. Local communities should contact should contact the State Emergency Management Joint Operations Center if they are in need of state assistance.



The National Guard headed to I-70 near Boonville with four vehicles and eight National Guard members, but returned to St. Louis after assessing the area's needs. The National Guard is continuing its efforts in the St. Louis area. A team of Red Cross workers went car to car late Friday night to make sure no one was trapped along the highway in need.

Gov. Blunt also issued an executive order Friday evening to help citizens cleanup damage. As a result of the order, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will be able to waive waste disposal and open burning laws, making it easier to dispose of debris.



In addition, the Missouri State Water Patrol has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the waterways.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services activated its Department Situation Room (DSR) on Friday to help with the needs of senior citizens in the aftermath of the storm. The DSR will be working with local and state agencies to meet any needs.



Ameren is reporting about 22,000 people are without power mainly in Audrain County and near Kirksville. There are approximately 300,000 without power in the St. Louis area. Ameren is reporting that some customers could be without power for days.



The University of Missouri cancelled classes on Friday, but did not close the campus. Employees were told to come to work at their discretion. But if they did not come to work, the day missed would have to be accounted for.



