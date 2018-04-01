Team Produces New Fuel for Farmers

On Monday politicians, farmers and investors met for the groundbreaking of an ethanol plant in Liddonia. The plant produces ethanol from bushels of corn instead of soy beans like the plant in Mexico.

Residents are excited because the new plant will offer jobs and create a new market for corn.

"This facility will grind roughly 15 million bushels of local corn," said Jeff Broin the CEO of the Broin Company. "That's the corn grown in over 120,000 acres of local corn ground, or roughly 180 sections of local corn fields."

The new ethanol and biodiesel plants will bring 68 new jobs to Mexico.