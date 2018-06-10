Team USA Wins in Comeback Fashion at Mystic

GROTON, CT - The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team took advantage of four Mystic errors, including three in the eighth, for a come-from-behind 5-2 victory Friday night at Fitch High School.

Team USA found itself down 2-0 entering the eighth due to a two-run home run by Mystic in the fifth, but scored four of its five runs in the eighth.

Team USA took the lead for good when Josh Elander of Texas Christian reached on a fielding error, enabling Michael Lorenzen of Cal State - Fullerton and Deven Marrero of Arizona State to score. Lorenzen had reached on a wild pitch after a strikeout that allowed Marcus Stroman of Duke to come in from third for the club's first run.

Dominic Ficociello of Arkansas drove in the game-tying run earlier when he walked on a 3-0 pitch from Mystic reliever Matt Doyle. None of the four runs credited to Doyle were earned; however, he took the loss after going 2/3 of an inning.

Andrew Mitchell of Texas Christian was the recipient of the late run support and picked up the win to improve the 1-0. He was the pitcher of record in the eighth and worked 1 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking three.

Mark Appel of Stanford came on with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth to get out of the jam. He worked a scoreless ninth for the save.

DJ Baxendale of Arkansas started and worked five innings for Team USA. His lone blemish on the night was an 0-1 pitch to David Perkins in the fifth that the left fielder connected on for a two-run home run over the left field fence. It sent Mystic to a 2-0 lead.

Baxendale struck out six and issued just one walk - immediately before Perkins' home run - but did not figure in the decision.

Team USA opened the day with a 7-0 victory over Keene in a seven-inning affair in Rindge, New Hampshire.

Team USA next heads to Holyoke, Massachusetts for a 5:30 p.m. CT game Saturday night