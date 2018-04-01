Teams raise money for cancer center

GLASGOW - The Glasgow High School softball and baseball teams rallied together Tuesday night to support a good cause.

The teams hosted their annual Pink Out games to raise awareness and money for the Fitzgibbon Community Cancer Center.

The teams raised money through t-shirt sales and a raffle.

Booster Club Member Shelly Howell said the Pink Out games are a good way to give back to the community.

“It gives the kids something fun to look forward to. It gives them something fun for them to do. It makes them aware that life isn’t always a bed of roses. Cancer affects everybody," Howell said.

Shortstop Krista Monnig said cancer has really impacted her life after losing her grandfather to the disease. She said the Pink Out games are special to her.

“I feel like the community all comes together for this one more because it’s for like an actual cause," said Monnig.

The New Franklin Bulldogs defeated the Glasgow Yellowjackets softball team 13-2. The Glasgow baseball team beat New Franklin 5-3.

The teams raised over $500.