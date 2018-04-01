Ted Cruz and his wife scheduled to visit Missouri ahead of primary

MARYLAND HEIGHTS – Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz is scheduled to speak at an event in Missouri on Saturday, just a few days before the state's primary. His wife, Heidi Cruz, is also scheduled to make an appearance Friday.

CNN affiliate KTVI reported Ted Cruz is scheduled to speak Saturday at the annual St. Louis County Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, held at Orlando Gardens in Maryland Heights.

According to a statement from Regional Political Director Sam Cooper, Heidi Cruz is scheduled to have a meet-and-greet in Columbia at Dickey's Barbecue Pit at 4:30 p.m. Friday.