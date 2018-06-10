Teen admits to killing grandparents in southwest Missouri

NEVADA, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to killing his grandparents two years ago in southwest Missouri.

The Joplin Globe reports that Logan Ellison admitted Tuesday in Vernon County to two second-degree murder counts and one robbery count. Under the plea, two other counts were dropped and his prison term is capped at 22 years. He will be sentenced next month.

Prosecutors said Ellison killed 77-year-old Herman Ellison and 76-year-old Rosie Ellison in October 2014 at the rural home where they all lived.

Logan Ellison initially told investigators the shootings were accidental. He also said that after leaving to get rid of a spent shell casing, he returned the next morning for a change of clothes to go to school and then attended a football game that night.