Teen arrested after gas station clerk pulls gun

HIGH RIDGE (AP) - A 16-year-old Jefferson County man whom authorities say attempted to rob a gas station was instead locked in its bathroom when a gun-wielding clerk trapped him there until police arrived.

The county sheriff's office didn't identify the clerk by name but said he also owns the BP gas station. The unidentified High Ridge teen was reportedly armed with a knife when he confronted the store owner at 1:40 a.m. Friday.

The clerk fired one shot during a struggle but no one was wounded. The clerk cut his hand and suffered a bump on the head. The suspect is in custody at a juvenile detention facility

The same BP station was robbed on July 8 by a suspect carrying a butcher knife. Investigators believe the two robberies may be linked.