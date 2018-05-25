Teen Arrested for Linn High School Theft

4 years 2 months 2 days ago Saturday, March 22 2014 Mar 22, 2014 Saturday, March 22, 2014 10:52:00 PM CDT March 22, 2014 in News
By: Lee Anne Denyer, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

LINN - The Osage County Sheriff's department arrested a minor Friday in connection to a series of burglaries at Linn High School over the last several months.

Sheriff Michael Dixon said school officials reported around $2,600 missing from the administrative office and Ag building over three separate incidents.

Dixon said deputies arrested the 17-year-old boy for second-degree burglary and stealing. He also said the minor told the department he used a key to enter the school. The minor left Osage County Jail after he posted $10,000 bond.

The Osage County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the thefts to see if others may have been involved. They recommend anyone with information call 573-897-3927 or the Crime Tips Hotline.

 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Regional Airport to add new security screening line
Columbia Regional Airport to add new security screening line
COLUMBIA - On Thursday, the Columbia Airport Advisory Board announced the TSA approved a security screening lane to open by... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 11:41:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Health officials warn of tick season ahead of holiday weekend
Health officials warn of tick season ahead of holiday weekend
COLUMBIA- May is known for Mother’s day, Memorial Day and in Missouri, the start of tick season. “May, June... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 8:21:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

East Columbia residents concerned after study suggests home demolition
East Columbia residents concerned after study suggests home demolition
COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council discussed a recent engineering study today centering on increasing traffic flow east of Columbia.... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 7:11:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Holts Summit extends police coverage to New Bloomfield
Holts Summit extends police coverage to New Bloomfield
HOLTS SUMMIT - After two months without a police department, New Bloomfield finally has one thanks to the city of... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 5:50:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

MU settles defamation lawsuit involving Athletic Director Jim Sterk
MU settles defamation lawsuit involving Athletic Director Jim Sterk
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri has agreed to pay $50,000 to settle a lawsuit filed after Athletic Director Jim... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in Sports

Mid-Missouri group throws a punch to Parkinson's
Mid-Missouri group throws a punch to Parkinson's
MONROE CITY - Some people diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease fight back, as did Michael Crager, the founder of Rock Steady... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Family planning group says new Trump administration rule is a "gag order"
Family planning group says new Trump administration rule is a "gag order"
JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. Department of Health and Senior Services made changes to a family planning program, which the... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 3:56:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Testimony at Greitens hearing centers on recording, $100,000 cash payment
Testimony at Greitens hearing centers on recording, $100,000 cash payment
JEFFERSON CITY - In sometimes heated testimony, members of a Special House Investigative Committee looking into the Eric Greitens... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Missouri rape kit audit finds thousands of untested kits
Missouri rape kit audit finds thousands of untested kits
JEFFERSON CITY - A report on a statewide rape kit audit shows that there are at least 4,889 untested sexual... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 3:23:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Advocates urge drivers to be safe this holiday weekend
Advocates urge drivers to be safe this holiday weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - With the holiday weekend approaching, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Save Our Air Medical Resources (SOAR)... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 1:28:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Detailed vehicle checklist recommended before holiday travel season begins
Detailed vehicle checklist recommended before holiday travel season begins
COLUMBIA – More than 36 million drivers will hit the road during Memorial Day Weekend, according to AAA. Just... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 12:20:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

5000th dog finds a home through Puppies for Parole program
5000th dog finds a home through Puppies for Parole program
JEFFERSON CITY - A statewide program bringing together prisoners and puppies is celebrating a major milestone. A four-month-old redbone... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 10:15:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea
Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he thinks Kim Jong Un wants to do "what's right" but says it's... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 10:09:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Killer in 2016 Moberly murder pleads guilty, gets life in prison
Killer in 2016 Moberly murder pleads guilty, gets life in prison
RANDOLPH COUNTY - A Huntsville man pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday and received a life sentence with no chance... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 8:37:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
BUNNIK, Netherlands (AP) — An international team of investigators said Thursday that detailed analysis of video images and photos... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 5:58:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses could be revoked
Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses could be revoked
JEFFERSON CITY - Potentially more than one thousand Missourians could lose their hunting, fishing and trapping licenses after a Department... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:27:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump is violating the First Amendment when he... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 7:10:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in Continuous News

Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal district court in St. Louis has ruled that the Missouri prison system must... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:48:22 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 70°
5am 70°
6am 69°
7am 70°