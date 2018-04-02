Teen Arrested in Multi-County Chase
It all started around 8:25 Monday night when a Boone County Sheriff found a vehicle that was reported stolen in Cooper County. When the driver failed to pull over, the deputy was joined by members of the Columbia Police Department to chase the driver.
A tire deflating device was deployed in Columbia at Elleta Boulevard and on Vandiver, but the drive avoided those traps. The driver wasn't able to avoid striking a car at the intersection of Rangeline Road and Vandiver Drive.
The chase continued towards Howard and Cooper Counties. The Boonville Police department was able to deploy spike strips and flatten one of the car's tires, but the driver continued to flee. Spike strips were used again in Bunceton to flatten two more tires. That didn't stop the driver who continued another five or six miles.
The 16 year old was arrested without any other incident. The teenager was charged with Felony Resisting Arrest, Tampering First Degree, Felony Leaving the Scene, No Operator's License and Careless and Impudent Driving in Boone County. Authorities in Cooper County and Boonville have charges pending as well.
