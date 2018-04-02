Teen Attacked with Own Prosthetic Leg

CAPE GIRARDEAU - A southeast Missouri teenager is recovering after being attacked with his own prosthetic leg. Michael Williams of Cape Girardeau was attacked around 1 am Sunday in an apartment complex parking lot. Police say two other teens in a car pulled alongside Williams, an 18-year-old who is missing half his right arm and wears a prosthetic leg due to a birth defect. One of the teens grabbed Williams' prosthetic leg and hit him with it. Because the attack was apparently motivated by Williams' disability, police characterize it as a hate crime. Seventeen-year-old Alexander Harris faces felony assault charges. The other teen, a 16-year-old boy, faces juvenile charges. Williams had lip, jaw and neck injuries but no broken bones.