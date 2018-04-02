Teen certified to be tried as adult in Missouri killing

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A 16-year-old can face adult charges in the shooting death of a recent northwest Missouri high school graduate.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Gabriel Dawson was certified Wednesday in Buchanan County Juvenile Court to stand trial as an adult in the death of Skylar Powell. Dawson previously had faced a juvenile second-degree murder charge in the shooting.

Five adults already face charges in an alleged drug deal gone bad that ended in the May shooting death of Powell. He was killed just days after he graduated from Benton High School.