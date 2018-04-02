Teen Charged as Adult in Murder

BLOOMFIELD - A 13-year-old boy is being tried as an adult in the shooting death of a Dexter man. The suspect, Owen Welty of rural Bloomfield, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. A juvenile judge sent the teen to adult court this week. Welty is accused of killing Don McCollough, 64, whose body was found Nov. 14 at a house on his farm east of Bloomfield. The Stoddard County Sheriff's Department said the teen is in a cell separated from the rest of the inmates.