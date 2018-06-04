Teen charged with possessing child pornography in school

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City-area high school student has been charged with possessing child pornography after authorities say he downloaded images onto his school-issued laptop.

The 17-year-old North Kansas City School district senior is being held at the Clay County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

A teacher says students complained that the teen was looking at pornography on his computer while in class. School officials confiscated the laptop and his cell phone before calling police on Tuesday.

Investigators say they found about 40 images of girls ranging from about 5 to 10 years old. The student tells officer he had been downloading the images for about two or three weeks.

The Associated Press doesn't typically name juveniles accused of crimes.