Teen Could Get Life For Robbery
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City teenager could get life in prison for robbing an 85-year-old woman of $3 and throwing her into a trash bin. Nineteen-year-old Christopher Bates pleaded guilty yesterday to robbery, assault, burglary, kidnapping and four counts of armed criminal action. He faces a maximum of life in prison. Authorities say Bates was armed with a pellet gun when he broke into the woman's home in November 2006, hit her in the face, ordered her to "shut up" and robbed her of $3. He then put her into the trunk of her car and drove to a middle school, where he threw her into a trash bin and drove away. Bloody and barefooted, the woman crawled out of the bin and got help from a passerby. The victim is expected to speak at Bates' sentencing hearing in January.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1940 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
10:00pKOMU 8 News @ 10
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy