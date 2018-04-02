Teen Credited with Aiding Injured Officer

DEXTER (AP) - A southeast Missouri police officer is recovering after being attacked while breaking up a fight. Meanwhile, a teenage girl is credited for stepping in to help the fallen officer.

The Dexter Daily Statesman reports that 18-year-old Tasha Rodgers of Dexter comforted officer Kevin Moore Monday night, and called an ambulance after he was attacked on a parking lot. Moore responded to a fight on a lot near a McDonald's restaurant involving a man and his two sons. The man allegedly shoved Moore, and Moore shot him with a stun-gun.

Police say one of the sons punched Moore, knocking him unconscious and causing a fracture above the right eye. Austin Mace of Dexter is charged with assaulting the officer. He is jailed and does not yet have an attorney.