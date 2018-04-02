Teen dies after being shot in back at St. Louis area home

By: The Associated Press

SPANISH LAKE (AP) - Authorities were investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the back during a gathering in the St. Louis suburb of Spanish Lake.

Investigators said Jamon Spates of Florissant died at a hospital shortly after he was shot Monday night.

Police said several people gathered on a street and were entering a home when someone fired shots from an intersection, wounding Spates.

Emergency responders found Spates on the floor of the family room.

There was no word late Tuesday morning on any arrests or charges.