Teen Dies from Tick-Borne Disease

She died from Erlichiosis, a rare bacteria that ticks spread. The disease is uncommon. Some of the symptoms can include everything from fever to muscle aches.

There have been 117 cases of Erlichiosis, three times the normal average, reported throughout the state. The Colubmia-Boone County Health Department says it has seen an increase during the last three years as well.

"This year, so far to date we had 12 cases of Erlichiosis and last year, we had eight and prior to that we had four," said Director of Public Health Stephanie Browning.