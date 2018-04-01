Teen Dies in Single Car Accident

GASCONADE COUNTY - A 15-year-old girl died Thursday afternoon after the car she was riding in went off the road and struck a tree.

Samantha Lock of Bland was riding in a 2002 Ford Ranger with two other teens when the car skidded off the left side of the road according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle caught fire after hitting the tree.

Lock was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. at the scene.

Maven Robertson, another passenger, was life flighted by air vac to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car, Sarah Anderson, was taken by ambulance to Phelps County Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries.