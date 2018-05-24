Teen Driver Killed After Car Hit Tree

GASCONADE COUNTY - A 17-year-old boy died in a car accident early Saturday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 17-year-old Zachary Honey, of Chamois, was driving on Missouri 100 when he crossed the center line, drove off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The accident happened at 12:38 Saturday morning, and Honey was pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m.

The Highway Patrol said Honey was wearing his seat belt.

