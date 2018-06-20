Teen Drivers Must Limit Passengers

"They need this," said Carol Hoffman, mother of a teenage daughter. "I just think they're always going to think they're grown up. So, they're not always going to want their parents there, but they're going to have to learn we're just wanting their safety."

The National Transportation Safety Board has studies in the past regarding teen driving.

"For every person in the car that's not a member of their family, teenage drivers are more likely to get into accidents and cause accidents that sometimes lead to death" said Maura Browning, spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Although parents like Hoffman support the new law, teens like her daughter, Matese, disagree.

"It's not really fair. I would like all my friends to be with me," she said.

Young drivers with intermediate licenses also can't drive alone from 1 a.m.-5 a.m. except in emergencies.