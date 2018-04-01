Teen Found Unconscious at Residence Hall Pronounced Dead

COLUMBIA - An 18-year-old man is dead after the University Police Department responded to the Pershing group of residence halls for a report of a medical emergency around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Gregory Holthaus from Highland, Ill, MUPD confirmed.

Police found the man unconscious and not breathing. Medical personnel and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the scene, started life-saving measures and transported the man to University Hospital, according to a news release from the University Police Department.

The man was a guest of one of the residents, according to the news release, and KOMU 8 News has confirmed he was not a student at MU.

The death is being investigated and no further details have been released. Police said there is no indication of foul play.

The medical examiner will release the official cause of death at a later time, according to the news release.