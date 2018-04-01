Teen Hurt in Elevator

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - A Missouri teenager attending a football camp at the University of Arkansas was hurt while trying to climb out of a stuck elevator. Nick Sander, 17, of Webb City, was on the dormitory elevator with other teenagers when it stalled Tuesday. Sander tried to climb out, but the elevator started moving down and the doors began closing. Firefighters used rescue equipment to move the elevator up, and Sander was taken to a hospital which released him Wednesday.