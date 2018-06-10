Teen in Custody after Carjacking

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 15-year-old carjacking suspect is in custody after leading police on an chase through St. Louis. Early Wed., officers spotted a gold Impala that matched the description of a car that had been carjacked last night. When police tried to pull over the car, the driver sped off. After a short chase, the driver hit several parked cars. He jumped out and ran but collapsed a few blocks later. The suspect was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital. Police found a handgun inside the car.