Teen in serious condition following dirt bike accident

CAMDEN COUNTY - A 17-year-old boy was flown to University Hospital in serious condition following a crash on his dirt bike Monday evening.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, James King was driving a Kawasaki dirt bike southbound on Merlin Drive near Camelot Drive. At one point King tried to pass a car while it was turning into a driveway, and the car hit his bike.

It's unknown if the second driver was aware of King's presence at the time of the incident.