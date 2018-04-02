Teen Jailed after SW Mo. Girl Shot in Head

FAIR PLAY (AP) - A 12-year-old southwest Missouri girl who was shot in the head during the weekend has died. Fair Play school officials said Monday that Sierra Elliot, who was a sixth-grader in the district, died late Sunday. She was shot Saturday at her family's home west of Bolivar.

The Polk County Sheriff's Department said Monday that only the girl and her brother were home at the time of the shooting.

The 15-year-old brother is in custody after turning in himself to police Saturday night in the Kansas City area, where his mother lives.

Authorities say an investigation into the shooting is continuing.