Teen killed after being shot in the leg in north St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A teenager has been killed after being shot in the leg in north St. Louis.

Police said there was some kind of dispute between three men before the shots were fired around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The teenager was shot in the leg by a suspect in his 60s.

The teen was pronounced dead after being transferred to a local hospital.

It is unclear whether the teen was involved in the dispute. The suspect was arrested on the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.