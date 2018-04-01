Teen Killed, Suspect Sought in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood are searching for a 19-year-old man suspected in the killing of a teenager who just graduated from Kirkwood High School.

The 18-year-old victim was shot to death Monday afternoon at the home of relatives of the suspect. The victim's name has not been released.

Police say the shooter and the victim knew each other. Two others were also at the house at the time of the shooting.