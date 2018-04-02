Teen Murder Suspect Planned to Kill Self

The 16-year-old victim, Erin Mace of Fenton, was found dead Friday inside a burning SUV in St. Louis County. A funeral is being held for her this morning at Concord Baptist Church. Seventeen-year-old Alexander Stirlen of Sunset Hills was arrested Sunday night. He tells KSDK-TV and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he was depressed, and killed Mace because he thought that way they could be together. He said he wanted to die, too, but says that part of his plan didn't work out. A criminal complaint says Stirlen told police he beat, strangled and raped Mace on a levee in East Carondelet, Illinois, located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.