Teen Pedestrian Dead in Vehicle Accident

PHELPS COUNTY — A 14-year-old female of Newburg died late Friday night when jumping onto a 17-year-old male's vehicle as it was in motion.

The Phelp's County Sheriff's Department stated that pedestrian Kara L. Steen fell from the vehicle and was struck by the rear tire. The female subject was pronounced dead at the Phelps County Hospital by Deputy Coroner Lenox Jones. The incident occurred on private property, one mile west of Doolittle.

Driver Jamie L. Stevenson of Doolittle was able to drive away from the scene in a safe condition, according to the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's department notified next of kin about the accident.