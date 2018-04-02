Teen Pleads Guilty to Running Over, Killing Toddler

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri teenager has pleaded guilty after running over and killing a toddler in June.

Charles Guice entered his plea Thursday in St. Louis County Court to leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 16.

Guice was speeding on June 16 when he hit 2-year-old Darion Griffin as he tried to cross a street in front of his grandmother's house. The boy's 17-year-old aunt also was hit when she tried to pull him out of the way of the car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Guice, who was 17 at the time, told police he left the scene because he was afraid.