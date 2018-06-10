Teen Released After School Shooting Plot Falls Through

PLATTE CITY (AP) - One of two Platte City teenagers charged with threatening to conduct an armed attack against their high school posted bond and was released from jail Wednesday. 17-year-old Trevor Fattig of Platte City posted a $15,000 cash bond. He'll be monitored electronically under house arrest until a hearing on May 16th. Fattig and classmate Sean Amos face felony charges of making a terroristic threat, after allegedly telling classmates they planned to use guns and explosives in an armed assault at Platte County R-3 High School on April 20th. That date was the seventh anniversary of the Columbine High School killings in Colorado. Amos remains in the Platte County Jail, and an associate court judge has entered not guilty pleas for both teens. If convicted, they face up to four years in prison.