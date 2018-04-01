Teen Saves Uncle Trapped Under Car

He was brought back to life 45 years ago by his father after nearly drowning in a pool at age 5. His nephew, Jack McLain, saved his life Sunday, after an old car fell on his chest, crushing him. The 14-year-old heard his uncle's cries for help. The 49-year-old was removing the car's starter when a jack slipped and the car fell on him. The high school freshman was going to run for help but his uncle told him to try to lift the bumper. Young Jack somehow found the strength to lift the car enough for his uncle to take a short breath. He later called his father and together they lifted the car enough to pull Jim McLain out. He was rushed to the hospital and survived.