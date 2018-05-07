Teen taken into custody for possible school shooting threat

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers took a 15-year-old male into custody after receiving reports of the student threatening violence at Battle High School, according to a press release.

On Monday, the School Resource Officer for Muriel Battle High School received information from school administration regarding a rumor that had been spreading among students.

The rumor included information about a potential school shooting on the last day of school, which is Thursday.

The juvenile was taken into custody on the evening of Tuesday on accusations of making a terrorist threat, which is a possible felony.

“Threats of this nature, pranks or not, are taken very seriously by the Columbia Police Department. An investigation began into the incident. Through the investigation probable cause was established to take the juvenile into custody,” CPD public information officer Bryana Larimer said in the press release.

CPD states it will continue with an increased presence at the school through May 25th.