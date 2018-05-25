Teen Who Tried to Walk Across I-70 Dies

O'FALLON (AP) - A teenager struck by a car earlier this week while trying to walk across Interstate 70 in suburban St. Louis has died from his injuries.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Noah Jones of O'Fallon, Mo., died Tuesday afternoon at a hospital.

Police say Jones crossed the eastbound lanes of the interstate just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, but couldn't get over an 8-foot-tall median. When he turned to go back he was hit by a Pontiac Grand Prix. The driver of the car is not expected to face charges.