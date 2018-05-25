Teen Who Tried to Walk Across I-70 Dies
O'FALLON (AP) - A teenager struck by a car earlier this week while trying to walk across Interstate 70 in suburban St. Louis has died from his injuries.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Noah Jones of O'Fallon, Mo., died Tuesday afternoon at a hospital.
Police say Jones crossed the eastbound lanes of the interstate just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, but couldn't get over an 8-foot-tall median. When he turned to go back he was hit by a Pontiac Grand Prix. The driver of the car is not expected to face charges.
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The ACLU of Missouri is suing the Independence School District on behalf of a senior... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD – Locals living in this town of about 700 people are concerned after abruptly hearing about a special... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Thornbrook neighborhood was without water and electricity for almost two hours on Friday. Columbia Water and... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Four vehicle crashes have occurred this week along State Road F west of Fulton in Callaway County.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – After serving eight years in the United States Air Force, the passion of this veteran for sky travel... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - In another day of political theater, the special House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens heard new testimony... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Organizers are expecting a large turnout for the 30th annual "Salute to Veterans" airshow on Memorial Day weekend. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- When most people lose an animal, one of the first steps is to put a "missing" sign on a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Aircraft and pilots met at Columbia Regional Airport Friday to prepare for the 30th annual "Salute to Veterans"... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - A high-speed car chase ended Sunday when the suspect slid into a ditch, according to a press release... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- It's no secret more cars will out for Memorial Day weekend, but many drivers are taking precautions before... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than five hundred Missourians have lost their hunting, fishing and trapping licenses after a Department of... More >>
in
HARRISONVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old western Missouri boy fought off an attempted abduction by hitting the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash on I-70 Westbound. It caused major backups... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Thursday, the Columbia Airport Advisory Board announced the TSA approved a security screening lane to open by... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- May is known for Mother’s day, Memorial Day and in Missouri, the start of tick season. “May, June... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council discussed a recent engineering study today centering on increasing traffic flow east of Columbia.... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is encouraging people to practice safe boating ahead of Memorial Day weekend.... More >>
in