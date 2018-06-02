Teen Wounded in Ga. School Shooting

ATLANTA, Georgia - Authorities say a shooting at an Atlanta middle school that left one teen wounded was not random and the boy's injury does not appear to be life-threatening.



Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said investigators believe something occurred between the two people involved that may have led to Thursday's shooting.



The suspect is also a student at Price and has been taken into custody.



Campos says the wounded boy was shot in the back of the neck. He says a teacher received minor injuries in the "disorder" that followed the shooting.



Students at the school were kept inside for hours as their parents waited anxiously outside. By 5 p.m. children were being reunited with their parents.