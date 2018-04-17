Teenage boy shot in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A 16-year-old boy was shot Monday night, according to Jefferson City police.

Officers said the teenage victim, who is from Fulton, was shot in the arm in the 500 block of East Elm sometime before midnight.

After he was shot the victim was driven in a car to the Jefferson City police station. An ambulance then transported him to the hospital, police said.

Officers said evidence from the shooting was recovered and witnesses were interviewed.

The investigation is ongoing.