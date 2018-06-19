Teenage Lifeguards Save Boy From Chesterfield Pool

By: The Associated Press

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 3-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery after being pulled from a St. Louis County swimming pool.

KSDK-TV reports that two teenage lifeguards helped save the child Saturday afternoon at the Chesterfield Municipal Pool. The boy was taken to a hospital and is recovering.

Firefighters say two girls saw the boy at the bottom of the pool and yelled for the lifeguards, who pulled the child from the water and performed CPR.

The child's name has not been released.