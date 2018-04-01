Teenager Charged with Shooting at City Bus in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 16-year-old boy is charged with shooting at a city bus and injuring three passengers.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County juvenile authorities charged the boy with first- and second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

One victim was shot in the hand Thursday, while the other two were cut with broken glass.

Police reports say the youth had previously fought with one of the shooting victims. When their paths crossed on the bus, a fight erupted. Then a group of people, including the suspect, left the bus. That's when the youth allegedly aimed his gun at the bus and fired at the victim. The suspect and his friends then ran away.