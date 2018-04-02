Teenager drowns at Fugitive Beach

ROLLA - An Illinois teenager died after traveling down a water slide.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Kalon Green of Belleville, Illinois, drowned on June 10 in Phelps County at Fugitive Beach.

Green failed to surface, and CPR was performed by lifeguards on the scene. He was later transported to Phelps County Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:15 p.m.

This is the first drowning for the month of June and the fourth of 2017.