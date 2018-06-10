Teenager Drowns While Swimming in KC Park Pond

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A teenage boy is dead after drowning while swimming with three other boys in a pond at a Kansas City Park.

WDAF-TV reports the drowning at Kessler Park was reported just after 7 a.m. Sunday. Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte tweeted around 11 a.m. that the boy's body had been recovered.

Fire officials say the teens were swimming in the pond when their friend went under and never came up. Divers began searching the murky water for the boy but soon changed the rescue effort to a recovery attempt.

It took divers from the Lee's Summit underwater rescue team about two hours to find the victim in water 10 to 12 feet deep.

The victim has not been identified.