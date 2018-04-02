Teenager shot in chest in Jefferson City, no arrests made

JEFFERSON CITY - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest following a shooting in north Jefferson City Tuesday night.

Witnesses saw a car speeding away from the area of West McCarty and Hart Streets. Officers found the car and an 18-year-old suffering from a non-life threatening injury to the chest. The victim, along with the other three people in the car, would not give information about the shooting.

Investigators searched the area where the shots were fired and found a handgun and a container with marijuana inside.

No other victims and no suspects have been identified in the shooting. If anyone has information please contact the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400 or CrimeStoppers at 659-TIPS (659-8477).