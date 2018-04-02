Teenager Sues Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An Illinois teenager is suing the Cardinals, claiming she was ostracized at school after a crude comment about her appeared on the Busch Stadium scoreboard. The message appeared during a program that allows fans to post text messages with their cell phones. According to the lawsuit, the teenager was at a game with her high school in May 2006 when a female classmate sent a message saying the she -QUOTE- "has an STD! Eww!" The girl, who was 16 at the time, is identified in the lawsuit only by her initials, A.B. She says she never had a sexually transmitted disease. The suit was filed Wednesday in St. Louis Circuit Court. A Cardinals' attorney says the incident stems from a high school rivalry. The suit accuses the Cardinals of negligence in allowing a defamatory statement to be published. The girl is seeking damages in excess of $25,000, plus legal fees.