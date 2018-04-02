Teens Accused in St. Charles Killing

ST. CHARLES -Three teenagers face charges of second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action in the shooting death of a 20-year-old St. Charles man. St. Charles County prosecutor Jack Banas tells STLToday.com, that the shooting of Keeon Anderson appeared to be a robbery gone bad. The suspects are 18-year-old Allisa Lukasek, 18-year-old Dorsey Carlos Thompson, and 19-year-old Michael Alexander Adams. The incident happened December fifth. Police say Thompson shot Anderson, who drove away but apparently passed out as he was driving. His car came to rest in a field near Lindenwood University. He was pronounced dead at the scene.