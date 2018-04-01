Teens, Adults Give Counties Face Lift

"Our church had never really done any youth mission trips before and we had been really interested in going and serving other people," Church said.

Church and other volunteers do not mind breaking a sweat whether they are working indoors or out. While listening to music, the volunteers pass the time by getting to know their new friends from Missouri, Kansas and Tennessee.

3MT’s president and founder Kevin Kohler is glad he can bring people from around the Midwest to help other Missourians. "I just saw the need for service projects in our local communities. And we started in 2005 and we’ve been to over 125 homes since that time, for mostly senior citizens," Kohler said. "We’re doing acts of kindness for people, but it’s also an evangelism project. We’re trying to bring people to Christ and we’re just going to continue in that mission."

Teens like Church are glad to lend a hand. "Yeah, we were really excited. We were just ready to work because usually we go to youth camps where you’re really not working as much. It’s more of a self-experience, so we were ready to help other people and serve in that capacity. So we were all excited and ready to do that," Church said.

Shawnee Mission group leader John Craighead said 3MT’s service project is a good way to combine travel and service.

"You know with this economy, it’s getting harder and harder to come up with the money to pay for trips. And we have some youth whose families, even in a good year, cannot afford to do things like this," Craighead said.

At the end of the day, volunteers are know they are doing good for the joy of others.

"It’s just been a really great time to just be able to serve other people or the Lord and be able to show a little part of his love in what we’re doing. We just hope that it comes across that way and people are able to see that through us," Church said.

Teams will be working at different sites until the end of the week.