Teens arrested in connection to Harrisburg school burglaries

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday two Harrisburg teens were arrested in connection to burglaries at Harrisburg Elementary School and Harrisburg Middle School in early February.

Deputies suspected Michael Eaves, 17, and a 16-year-old of entering the schools through unlocked windows in February and stealing a computer, two-way radio equipment, two bicycles and other items.

Eaves was arrested Tuesday and jailed on burglary and felony stealing charges, according to authorities. His bond was set at $9,000. The second suspect was turned over to juvenile authorities Wednesday morning by Boone County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies said the investigation was ongoing Wednesday morning.

